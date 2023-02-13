Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX gained 2.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it will deliver additional doses of its updated COVID-19 booster to the U.S. government. Novavax said it will provide up to 1.5 million doses of the shot “for the upcoming 2023/2024 vaccination campaign.” The company’s stock is down 60.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 3.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

