Novavax’s 30% surge boosts biotech ETFs to best day in weeks

Exchange-traded funds with exposure to biotech stocks rocketed higher Tuesday on hopeful news about treatments for COVID-19. The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF , launched barely three weeks ago, was up nearly 4% at midday, buoyed by a 6% holding in Novavax , which said early Tuesday that it had picked up $1.6 billion in government funding for its vaccine. Novavax shares were about 30% higher Tuesday. The Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF also has Novavax as its biggest holding, with a 6.4% share of the portfolio. The fund was up 3.6%, on track for its best week since mid-June. Novavax is also the biggest holding in the Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF , but only accounts for 1.2% of the portfolio. The Virtus ETF was up 3.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

