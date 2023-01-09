Shares of Novavax Inc. NVAX were up about 9% in trading on Monday after the company said John Jacobs will take over as president and CEO on Jan. 23. Jacobs, the former president and CEO of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. HRMY, will replace Stanley Erck, who will continue to advise for the company into 2024. Novavax’s stock has tumbled 90.5% over the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX is down 17.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

