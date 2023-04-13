Novo Nordisk NVODK:NOVO.B said it’s increased its forecast for full-year sales and operating profit at constant exchange rates. The Danish insulin maker said in the first quarter, at constant exchange rates, its operating profit rose 28% on sales growth of 25%. Thanks mostly to prescription trends for weight-loss drug Wegovvy, Novo Nordisk now expects operating profit growth between 28% and 34% on sales growth between 24% and 30%, vs. its earlier view of 13% to 19% growth in both operating profit and sales for the year. Earlier, Credit Suisse had upgraded the stock, citing Ozempic growth acceleration and Wegovy re-launch.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story