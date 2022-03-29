Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic drug gets FDA OK for 2 mg dose to treat Type-2 Diabetes
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic drug gets FDA OK for 2 mg dose to treat Type-2 Diabetes - March 29, 2022
- German consumer confidence set to worsen sharply in April due to war, inflation - March 29, 2022
- The Moneyist: ‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral - March 29, 2022