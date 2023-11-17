The Financial Conduct Authority on Friday censured NMC Health for misleading the market about its debt. The company, which made it into the FTSE 100 in 2017, “published a series of financial statements and several clarification announcements, which contained materially inaccurate information about its debt position,” the FCA said, understating its debts by as much as $4 billion. The UAE-based firm was placed into administration in April 2020. The FCA said it opted against a fine since it did not want to reduce the fund available to creditors.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

