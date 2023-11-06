Shares of NRG Energy Inc. NRG charged up 1.7% toward a 17-month high, after the energy utility announced a $950 million accelerated share repurchase program. That represents about 9.2% of the company’s current market capitalization of $10.29 billion. The company said the ASR was entered into with multiple dealers. The stock, which was on track to close at the highest price seen since June 7, 2022, has run up 21.9% over the past three months, while the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF XLU has lost 3.3% and the S&P 500 SPX has eased 2.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

