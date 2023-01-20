Shares of NRG Energy Inc. NRG bounced 2.1% in morning trading Friday, after the electricity generator and natural gas services company boosted its quarterly dividend by 7.9%, to 37.75 cents a share. The stock’s rally comes after the stock closed Thursday at the lowest price since November 2020. The new dividend will payable Feb. 15 to shareholders of record on Feb. 1. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate of $1.51 a share implies a dividend yield of 4.76%, which compares with the yield for the Utilities Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund XLU of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 SPX of 1.72%. NRG’s stock has tumbled 22.2% over the past three months, while the utilities ETF has rallied 10.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
