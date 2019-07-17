Breaking News
Home / Market News / Nu Skin shares plummet, stock downgraded after guidance slashed

Nu Skin shares plummet, stock downgraded after guidance slashed

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 9 mins ago

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock plummeted 16.4% in Wednesday trading after the health, wellness and beauty company cut its guidance due to problems in the Chinese market. Nu Skin was also downgraded to neutral from buy at D.A. Davidson after the news. Nu Skin now expects second-quarter revenue of $622 million to $623 million, below the $630 million FactSet consensus. Earnings per share are expected to be 82 cents to 84 cents. The FactSet consensus is for 84 cents. “We are adjusting our guidance for the year primarily due to a reduced revenue outlook in Mainland China following the government’s 100-day campaign to review and inspect the health products and direct selling industries,” said Nu Skin Chief Executive Ritch Wood in a statement.”Continued restrictions on sales meetings, as well as media scrutiny, have negatively impacted consumer sentiment and contributed to this adjustment.” D.A. Davidson notes that China revenue accounted for 33% of Nu Skin’s 2018 total. Analysts slashed the price target by $50, bringing it down to $38 from $88. However, they are bullish for the long term; they expect the dividend to be safe and think the company will make an adjustment if its meetings continue to be curtailed. “If the meeting ban continues for a long period of time, we think Nu Skin could develop alternative methods to lessen the magnitude of sales declines,” analysts said. Stifel analysts also cut their Nu Skin price target to $37 from $45 and maintained their sell stock rating. Nu Skin stock has fallen nearly 50% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 6.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.