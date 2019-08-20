NuCana stock falls 21% after company suspends patient enrollment in pancreatic cancer trial

Shares of NuCana Plc fell 21% on Tuesday after the company announced it had suspended the enrollment of new patients in a late-stage trial of a pancreatic cancer drug. Researchers were studying the safety and efficacy of NuCana’s drug Acelarin in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, comparing it with the chemotherapy treatment gemcitabine. An independent committee reviewed interim data from the Phase 3 study, found that the study was unlikely to reach its primary goal and recommended suspending recruitment, though patients who are deriving benefit from Acelarin will be allowed to continue treatment, NuCana said. Shares of NuCana have fallen 60.3% so far this year. The S&P 500 has gained 16.2%. (edited) Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
