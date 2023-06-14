Nucor Corp. NUE said Wednesday it plans to create 200 full-time jobs for its second utility structures production plant in Crawfordsville, Ind., as part of the growth of its Towers & Structures unit. Nucor stock is up 2.3% in premarket trades. Nucor formed its Towers & Structures unit in 2022 after acquiring Summit Utility Structures LLC, with plans at the time to invest $270 million to build a national business. Nucor said it already employs 2,500 people in Indiana. The new plant will be built next to the Nucor Steel Crawfordsville steel mill.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
