Nurix Therapeutics shares slide 2.3% in trading debut

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. shares fell 2.3% in their trading debut Friday, after pricing above the proposed price range. Nurix sold 11 million shares priced at $19 each, above a recently tweaked $17 to $18 range. Its original plan was to sell 8.8 million shares priced at $16 to $18. The shares are trading on Nasdaq, under the ticker “NRIX.” JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Stifel and Needham & Co. were underwriters on the deal. Proceeds will be used to fund clinical research and R&D, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. “We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders,” the company says in its prospectus. The IPO market has been strong recently and the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 33% in the year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 , which is down 0.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

