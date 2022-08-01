Nutanix Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the hyperconverged-infrastructure company appointed a new chief revenue officer and said it expects to perform at the high end of its expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Living With Climate Change: Humans are to blame for the extreme weather that broiled London — here’s just how much - August 1, 2022
- In One Chart: Positive corporate earnings growth may spur additional, but slower, Fed rate hikes: Goldman Sachs - August 1, 2022
- : Nutanix appoints new revenue chief, expects high end of forecasts - August 1, 2022