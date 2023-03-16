Nutanix Inc. NTNX said late Thursday it had received a notification of deficiency from Nasdaq because it had not filed its quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Earlier in the month, the hyperconverged-infrastructure company only reported partial results on the day of its scheduled earnings for the January-ending quarter, and shares fell. The company had said it was conducting an internal audit because it had used certain third-party software for applications for which it had not paid. Nutanix said the notice has no immediate effect on its listing, and that it planned to file the report within 60 days to regain compliance under Nasdaq rules.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

