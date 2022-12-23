Shares of Nutanix Inc. tumbled more than 6% Friday after long-rumored acquirer Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. told MarketWatch there are “no discussions” to buy the cloud-computing company. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported HPE held on-and-off talks with Nutanix following pressure from hedge fund investor Legion Partners Asset Management for Nutanix to explore a sale. “We don’t comment on rumors or speculation,” an Nutanix spokesperson told MarketWatch.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
