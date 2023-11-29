Nutanix Inc.’s NTNX stock jumped more than 6% in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported quarterly results that eclipsed analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Nutanix reported a fiscal-first-quarter net loss of $15.8 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $99.5 million, or 44 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 29 cents a share. Revenue was $511 million, compared with $433.6 million in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of 18 cents a share on revenue of $501 million. Nutanix’s stock has propelled 59.5% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 18.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

