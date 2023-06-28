Glucose Health Inc., a provider of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages, pulled its planned initial public offering on Wednesday and said it no longer plans to list its stock at this time. The company had originally filed for a deal in June of 2022 and had most recently updated the filing in January. The Renaissance IPO ETF IPO has gained 32% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

