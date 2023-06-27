Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD slumped in the extended session Tuesday following a report that the Biden administration is considering a new ban of sales of AI chips to China. Late Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported the Commerce Department could further block sales of AI chips to China without obtaining a special license first. Nvidia shares fell after a 3.1% rise to close at $418.76, and AMD shares fell 2%, after a 2.7% gain in the regular session to close at $110.39. Both Nvidia and AMD have launched new AI chips this year. The ban would follow upon similar actions last year that threatened $400 million in Nvidia sales, but the company found a workaround in supplying a version of products that avoided the ban. At the close, Nvidia shares were up 187% in 2023, and AMD shares were up 70% for the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

