Breaking News
Home / Market News / Nvidia benefits from rising cryptocurrency prices, analyst says

Nvidia benefits from rising cryptocurrency prices, analyst says

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 14 mins ago

A “notable shift” higher in cryptocurrency prices should be good for chip maker Nvidia Corp. , RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves said in a note Friday. A sharp rise for digital currency like ether, Monero, zCash and bitcoin gold in the past three weeks has helped bring down the time gap between mining these currencies and getting paid, Steves contends, which should at least maintain demand for Nvidia graphics processing units miners are using. “For illustrative purposes, when the price of Ethereum was at $300 the payback period was ~9.4 months; today, it is now ~5.6 months–a change we view as material,” Steves wrote. Nvidia, as well as rival Advanced Micro Devices Corp. , have received a boost this year from sales to cryptocurrency miners, who use their GPUs to help create the digital currency. Nvidia shares have more than doubled this year and AMD shares are up 0.2% while the S&P 500 index has gained 16%. RBC has a buy rating and $250 price target on Nvidia stock, which was trading about 0.8% higher Friday.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.