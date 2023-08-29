Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Google Cloud Platform said Tuesday they were expanding their partnership to support the expansion of AI and large language models. At Alphabet’s Google Cloud Next event Tuesday, the companies introduced a partnership during a fireside chat with GCP Chief Executive Thomas Kurian and Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang. Building on Nvidia technology from the past two years used by Google’s DeepMind and Google research teams, Google’s PaxML large language model framework now uses Nvidia’s H100 and A100 graphics processing units, and is available immediately, the companies said. Google Cloud will also be among the first to gain access to Nvidia’s next-generation DGX GH200 AI supercomputer powered by its Grace Hopper superchip, which the company introduced earlier in the month. “Our expanded collaboration with Google Cloud will help developers accelerate their work with infrastructure, software and services that supercharge energy efficiency and reduce costs,” Huang said in prepared remarks. Nvidia recently surprised Wall Street with more than $2 billion more in data-center sales than expected due to high AI demand. Nvidia shares rose 4% in recent activity, while Alphabet shares rose 2.5%, compared with a 1.2% rise in the S&P 500 index SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

