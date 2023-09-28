Nvidia Corp.’s NVDA offices in France were the subject of a recent Wednesday dawn raid by French antitrust regulators, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal Thursday, which cited sources close to the raid. On Wednesday, the Autorité de la Concurrence, France’s national competition regulator, said it had carried out the raid at “the premises of a company suspected of having implemented anticompetitive practices in the graphics cards sector,” and refused to comment on “the entity or on the practices in question.” Nvidia declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal, and did not immediately respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment. Nvidia’s stock was up 1.3% in Thursday trading following the report as the S&P 500 index SPX gained 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

