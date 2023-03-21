Nvidia Corp. NVDA said Tuesday it was launching DGX Cloud, a service where businesses can get instant access to artificial intelligence models. At Nvidia’s annual GTC developer conference, CEO Jensen Huang said the service allows a customer “to access its own AI supercomputer” over a web browser at $37,000 per instance per month. “We are at the iPhone moment of AI,” Huang said during the presentation. “Startups are racing to build disruptive products and business models, and incumbents are looking to respond.” Nvidia also launched its Foundations model-making service that can handle language, images, video and 3D, with its NeMo and Picasso services.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story