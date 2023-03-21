Nvidia Corp. NVDA said Tuesday it was launching four new platforms that allowed developers to build specialized artificial intelligence models. At Nvidia’s annual GTC developer conference, Chief Executive Jensen Huang introduced the L4 for AI video, the L40 for image generation, the H100 NVL for large language model deployment, and Grace Hopper for recommendation models. “The rise of generative AI is requiring more powerful inference computing platforms,” said Huang, Nvidia chief executive. “The number of applications for generative AI is infinite, limited only by human imagination.” Inference is the process by which a neural network makes predictions based on its training. Nvidia said that Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL Google Cloud Platform is an early adopter of the L4, and was integrating it into its Vertex AI machine-learning platform, making it a “premium Nvidia AI cloud,” Huang said. Grace Hopper and the H100 NVL will be available in the second half of the year, while the L40 is available now, and the L4 is available in a private preview from Google.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

