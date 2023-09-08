Nvidia Corp. NVDA announced two partnerships in India Friday meant to bring AI services to the world’s most populous country. Nvidia said it was collaborating with Reliance Industries Ltd.IN:500325 to develop large language models and generative AI tailored to the country’s diverse languages. Not only did India overtake China as the most populous country this past year, India has 22 official languages ranging from Hindi to English, and has more than 100 languages spoken within its borders. Reliance plans to use AI for its telecom arm Jio Infocomm. Nvidia also announced a collaboration with Tata Group to build an AI cloud in India. Both initiatives will feature Nvidia’s recently announced next-generation GH200 Grace Hopper superchip. Nvidia shares were down 1% in recent activity and are heading for a 5.7% loss on the week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

