Nvidia Corp. shares NVDA were rising 2% in morning trading Thursday after the company announced two new graphics cards featuring the company’s Ada Lovelace architecture. The new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 products offer “twice the horsepower of the latest gaming consoles,” Nvidia said in a release. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will cost $399, with availability beginning May 24. The 16GB version will cost $499, with July availability. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 will start at $299, and its availability also kicks off in July. The RTX 4060 family of cards offers access to more than 300 games and applications that support DLSS (deep learning super sampling), a technology that Nvidia says boosts performance. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

