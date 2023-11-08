Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA climbed 1.2% toward a four-week high in morning trading Wednesday, putting them on track for a sixth-straight gain. If the semiconductor maker and artificial intelligence play’s stock closes up on the day, it will mark the longest win streak since it rose for nine straight sessions through March 23, 2023. The stock has run up 13.7% during its current win streak, and would need to rise another TK% to reached its Aug. 31 record closing price of $493.55. Nvidia is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 21, after the closing bell. The stock has gained 4.1% over the past three months, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX has lost 5.9% and the S&P 500 SPX has eased 2.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

