Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA have reversed course Wednesday and were down 1.2% in midday trading to put them in danger of snapping a record-tying win streak. The semiconductor and artificial-intelligence play’s stock was up as much 1% in the premarket, and as much as 0.6% after the opening bell, but was recently down 1.2%. A lower close would snap a 10-session win streak, which tied the record 10-day streak that ended on Dec. 27, 2016. The stock had soared 21.8% over the past 10 sessions to close Tuesday at a record $496.56. Nvidia is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 21, after the closing bell. The stock has rocketed 235.6% year to date, which currently makes it the S&P 500’s best performer this year, and puts it on track to have its best year since the record 308.4% surge in 2001. In comparison, the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX has rallied 47.0% year to date and the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 17.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

