Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA kept rising further into record territory Wednesday, as they climbed 1% toward a record-long win streak in premarket trading. The semiconductor and artificial intelligence play’s stock was headed for an 11th-straight gain, which would break the record of 10-straight gains that ended on Dec. 27, 2016. The stock had soared 21.8% over the past 10 sessions to close Tuesday at a record $496.56. Nvidia is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 21, after the closing bell. The stock has rocketed 239.8% year to date through Tuesday, which currently makes it the S&P 500’s best performer this year, and puts it on track to have its best year since the record 308.4% surge in 2001. In comparison, the PHLX Semiconductor Index SOX has rallied 45.6% year to date and the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 17.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

