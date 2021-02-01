: NXP stock pares session gains following results after hours

NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI shares declined in the extended session Monday after the chip maker reported quarterly results. NXP shares fell 2.1% after hours, following a 6.9% rise in the regular session to close at $171.53. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $309 million, or $1.08 a share, compared with $114 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $2.51 billion from $2.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 89 cents a share on revenue of $2.46 billion. NXP forecast revenue of $2.48 billion to $2.63 billion for the first quarter, while analysts had estimated revenue of $2.33 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

