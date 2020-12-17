Nxt-ID’s stock rockets toward back-to-back record gains, on massive volume

Shares of Nxt-ID Inc. rocketed Thursday toward a second-straight record gain, and was on track for another day of record trading volume, although the company hasn’t released any news. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Connecticut-based company provides technology products for use in biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security, encryption and data protection and payments. The stock’s rally comes after U.S. government agencies and SolarWinds Corp. suffered massive hacks this week, that were blamed on Russia. The stock rose 91.6% in afternoon trading Thursday, which would be the biggest percentage gain since the company went public in August 2013, breaking Wednesday’s record rally of 89.5%. Volume was 304.8 million shares, just below Wednesday’s one-day record volume of 308.2 million shares. The stock is the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock has now run up 365.8% amid a four-day win streak. The stock has hiked up 378.5% over the past three months, while the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has advanced 18.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story