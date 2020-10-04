NYC Mayor De Blasio says schools, non-essential businesses in 9 zipcodes to close due to spike in coronavirus cases

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said Sunday that schools and non-essential businesses in parts of Brooklyn and Queens will be closed temporarily because of a recent spike in cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The mayor said 9 zip codes are affected and that indoor and outdoor dining will also be closed. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
