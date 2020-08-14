NYC museums, shuttered for five months, can reopen later in August

New York City museums, aquariums and other indoor cultural institutions, shuttered since COVID-19 gripped the city in mid-March, will be allowed to reopen at reduced capacity on Monday, Aug. 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Bowling alleys across New York state can also reopen beginning Monday at 50% reduced capacity but with no walk-up concessions. The governor said he would make an announcement on gyms on Monday.

