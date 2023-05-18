CDW Corp. CDW stock is up 0.4% in premarket trades after the stock briefly fell 96%, prompting the New York Stock Exchange to review potential trading errors in the information technology company, Reuters reported. The NYSE said it’s busting trades of CDW between 4 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:22 Eastern Time, at or below a price of $162.85 a share, according to the report. The NYSE press office did not reply to an email. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
