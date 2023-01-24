The New York Stock Exchange, in a market status update, said all systems were operational at 9:48 a.m. Eastern after dozens of stocks were earlier halted. The NYSE didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
