The New York Stock Exchange announced late Thursday it has begun delisting proceedings three Chinese telecommunications companies in order to comply with an executive order by President Donald Trump targeting companies affiliated with China’s military.
- : NYSE to delist 3 biggest Chinese telecoms to comply with Trump executive order - December 31, 2020
- : Ford and Indian auto maker Mahindra call off joint venture - December 31, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Pence seeks dismissal of suit seeking to allow him to overturn election results - December 31, 2020