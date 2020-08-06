Oak Street Health’s stock paces NYSE gainers on first day of trading

Shares of Oak Street Health Inc. debuted with a bang Thursday, as they paced all NYSE percentage gainers on their first day of trading, after the initial public offering priced above its expected range. The Chicago-based network of primary care for adults raised about $328.1 million, after saying late Wednesday that it sold 15,625,000 shares in its IPO, which priced at $21 a share. The IPO was expected to price between $19 and $21 a share. At the IPO price, the company was valued at $5.01 billion. The stock’s first trade was at $42.50, or 102.4% above the IPO price. It has pared some gains to be up 75% in afternoon trading. The company went public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has soared 48.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

