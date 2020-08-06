Shares of Oak Street Health Inc. debuted with a bang Thursday, as they paced all NYSE percentage gainers on their first day of trading, after the initial public offering priced above its expected range. The Chicago-based network of primary care for adults raised about $328.1 million, after saying late Wednesday that it sold 15,625,000 shares in its IPO, which priced at $21 a share. The IPO was expected to price between $19 and $21 a share. At the IPO price, the company was valued at $5.01 billion. The stock’s first trade was at $42.50, or 102.4% above the IPO price. It has pared some gains to be up 75% in afternoon trading. The company went public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has soared 48.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Oak Street Health’s stock paces NYSE gainers on first day of trading
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)