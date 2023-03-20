Oatly Group AB OTLY said Monday it inked a partnership deal with McDonald’s Austria, a unit of McDonald’s Corp. MCD , to offer Oatly Barista Edition dinks to McDonald’s McCafé locations in Austria. Oatly Barista is the first oat drink product ever to be made available to McCafé locations across Austria, the company said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Oatly stock is down 2.6% in premarket trade. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

