Oatly pilots a collection of secondhand T-shirts and vintage denim jackets

Oatly Group announced the launch of a collection of secondhand vintage denim jackets and T-shirts on Monday. The plant-based dairy alternative brand enlisted a group of women artists to design the jackets, with benefits going to the Lower East Side Girls Club. Each will cost $250 with two new jackets emblazoned with pro-plant and pro-sustainability messages dropping every day between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22. T-shirts will be sold at cost for $18 to $24. Limited-edition, Oatly-inspired holiday sweaters are coming in December. Oatly stock has tumbled 25.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index has gained 3.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story