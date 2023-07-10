Oatly Group AB OTLY on Monday named Marie-Jose David as chief financial officer of the oat milk maker, as of Oct. 1. Christian Hanke has chosen to step down from his current job as CFO after taking the job in 2020. David most recently was CFO at Mars Veterinary Health International, a division of Mars Petcare. Her prior experience includes CFO Americas for jewelry brand Pandora, as well as vice president of finance for a professional product division unit at L’Oreal USA. Oatly stock is up 13.8% in 2023, compared to a 14.6% increase by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story