After meeting with around 1,000 attendees and 1,600 virtual participants at the IMF/World Bank spring meetings, JPMorgan analysts say “outlier” views are as high as 35% that the U.S. will default on Treasury obligations. It said speakers at its events assigned a 10% to 15% probability of a default. The analysts said workarounds such as the use of a discharge petition, platinum coin or executive action via the 14th Amendment were “largely inoperable.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story