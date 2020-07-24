Ocasio-Cortez to speak on House floor following confrontation with Republican Yoho

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled to speak on the House floor Thursday morning “on a question of personal privilege,” according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. The New York Democrat will be recognized for up to one hour, Hoyer’s office said. Her remarks will come following a verbal confrontation with Florida Rep. Ted Yoho on Monday. The Republican offered an apology for his “abrupt manner” but denied aiming a sexist slur at her. Ocasio-Cortez rejected Yoho’s words, saying they weren’t an apology.

