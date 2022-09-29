Occidental Petroleum shares steady after Berkshire Hathaway’s latest purchase

Occidental Petroleum shares were steady in premarket trade after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought another 6 million shares, for roughly $360 million. Berkshire Hathaway now has a 21% stake in Occidental, whose shares have surged 112% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
