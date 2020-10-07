Ocean Power Technologies stock continues to soar on heavy volume

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. charged 34% higher in very active trading, to keep its recent big rally going, although the provider of electric power and data communications for remote offshore and subsea use has not released any news. Trading volume was 42.6 million shares, making the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock had soared 66.4% on volume of 155.8 million shares on Tuesday, and ran up 24.8% on 27.5 millions shares on Monday, marking a week-to-date gain of 178%. The New Jersey-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company operates in the markets including offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research and communications. The stock has now more than tripled (up 236%) year to date, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story