Ocwen Financial pulls guidance due to uncertainty created by coronavirus

Ocwen Financial Corp. , a non-bank mortgage serviceds and originator, said Friday it can no longer affirm its financial guidance given the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it has about $264 million in unrestricted cash and expects to be fully compliant with its financial covenants at the end of the first quarter. It also has undrawn credit availability of $104 million under its servicer advance funding facilities, $225 million under its MSR financing facilities, and $156 million under its mortgage warehouse funding facilities. “The duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 impact is uncertain and we anticipate that the impact to our business will be largely determined by the number of homeowners who need assistance and the duration of assistance needed,” the company said in a statement. “We are proactively working with industry trade groups, the Agencies and our regulators to support their efforts on stabilizing the housing finance system in response to what may be an unprecedented level of requests for assistance from homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.” For now, Ocwen has not laid off or furloughed any employees and has no plans to cut pay. Shares were not active premarket but have fallen 72% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 22%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

