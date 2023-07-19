Oddity Tech Ltd. ODD received an ovation on its Wall Street debut Wednesday, as the Israel-based consumer technology platform for the beauty and wellness market’s stock opened 39% above its initial public offering price. The company said before the open that its upsized IPO priced at $35 a share, above the expected range, as the company raised $423.7 million and selling shareholders raised $362.3 million. The stock’s first trade was at $48.64 at 1:17 p.m. Eastern. At that price, the company was valued at $2.75 billion. The stock’s upbeat debut comes at a time increasing investor interest in IPO shares, with the Renaissance IPO IPO exchange-traded fund rallying 24.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 9.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

