OECD sees faster U.S. and global growth in 2018, then a 2019 slowdown

The U.S. economy is expected to grow at 2.5% in 2018, up from this year’s rate of 2.2%, but then drop back to 2.1% growth in 2019, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday in its latest outlook. The Paris-based research body said the global economy will grow by 3.6% this year, 3.7% in 2018 and 3.6% in 2019. “The projections reflect slight improvements in the global economy since the previous Interim Economic Outlook in September 2017, but also concerns about long-term momentum,” the OECD said.

