Office Depot to conduct 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 30

Office Depot Inc. said Friday its board has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective June 30. The Boca Raton, Florida-based office goods retailer said shareholders approved the move at its May 11 annual meeting. The company will not issue any fractional shares in connection with the move, but shareholders who would have been entitled to them will receive a cash payment in lieu. Shares closed Thursday at $2.38, and have fallen 13.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 4.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

