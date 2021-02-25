Oil and gas services ETFs power higher

Energy services exchange-traded funds rallied Thursday, a rare sector in the black on a day of steep sell-offs. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF gained 2.1% by mid-afternoon, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF was up 1.6%, and the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF was up 1.1%. The broader stock market was down 1.8%. Energy prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks as investors anticipate economic activity returning to normal. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

