The S&P 500’s top gainers were littered with shares companies in the energy sector, as crude oil futures surged on worries over a drop in exports from Russia. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF XLE climbed 2.5% in morning trading, with all 23 equity components gaining ground, as crude oil futures CL00 jumped 3.5%. Of the S&P 500’s top-25 gainers, 20 are stocks of energy companies. Among the most active of those best performers, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY climbed 2.5%, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM rose 2.1%, Marathon Oil Corp. MRO tacked on 2.3%, Devon Energy Corp. DVN ran up 2.6% and Schlumberger Ltd. SLB advanced 2.6%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story