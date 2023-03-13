The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, as worries that the recent bank failures will trigger an economic slowdown which saps demand for crude oil. The Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund XLE sank 2.8% in premarket trading, with all 23 of its equity components losing ground. Among the more active components, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY shed 3.2%, Devon Energy Corp. DVN lost 3.2%, Marathon Oil Corp. MRO slid 3.8%, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM gave up 2.7% and Chevron Corp. CVX sank 2.9%. The biggest decliner in the energy ETF was Targa Resources Corp.’s stock TRGP, which fell 5.0%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures CL00 tumbled 5.0%, and futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX has lost 0.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

